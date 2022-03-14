Local pizza restaurant celebrates National ‘Pi Day’ with a $3.14 discount

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is March 14th, or 3.14 — also known as National ‘Pi Day’.

Some businesses around the Cape Fear took part in the mathematical day by offering discounts on pizza pie.

‘Your Pie Pizza’ in Wilmington is offering a $3.14 discount on their 10 inch pizzas to anyone who downloads their loyalty app.

They’ve done a special Pi Day deal for the past several years, changing the theme a little each time.

Owner Jada Baker says it’s consistently on of their busiest days of the year.

“It’s gonna be three full days for me and my husband and the staff,” Baker said. “Everybody be nice to us because this is a lot more volume than we’re used to. But we’re really excited to do it.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to grab a pizza on Pi Day, Baker says they’re doing the discount deal through Wednesday.