Local police departments hosting ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ events

The annual 'Pack the Patrol Car' is taking place December 9th at the Leland and Shallotte Walmart (Photo: Town of Leland)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two local police departments will be hosting ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ events on December 9th.

The Leland Police Department (joined by Leland Fire/Rescue) and Shallotte Police Department are hosting the events to collect nonperishable food items and unwrapped toys for kids 12 and under to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Leland Walmart and Shallotte Walmart.

A friendly competition is being held between the two departments to see who can collect the most items.

Organizers say they are hoping to see the community turn out in great numbers.