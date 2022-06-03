Local pools open, ready for swimmers as temperatures continue to rise

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to beat the heat this weekend the City of Wilmgton has several places where you can dip your toes in the water to cool off.

The YMCA of southeastern North Carolina manages the Legion Pool on Carolina Beach Road and the Robert Strange pool at 410 South 10th Street. Both opened last Saturday.

The organization says there have not been large crowds at the pools and they believe it’s because many people don’t know they’re open for the season.

Now that temperatures continue to rise and the word is getting out they anticipate more people coming over to dive in.

“It got really hot, really quick, especially last week,” YMCA staff member Parker Graham said. “So, I’m hoping that it will pick up. We actually did have to bring some people from Robert Strange over here, because we didn’t have as much life guards over there. So, we have more lifeguards here.”

For other places to stay cool Northside Elite Aquatics (or NSEA Swim) manages the Earl Jackson Pool and the Northside Splash Pad.

Both are located at 750 Bess Street.

Be sure to go online or call ahead to check on operating days, admission fees and operating hours for each pool.