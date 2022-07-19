Local schools collecting donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ program

Stuff the Bus collecting school supplies (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As families prepare for the return to the classroom, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is calling on companies and community members across the region to help them “Stuff The Bus” and ensure every student has the necessary supplies this school year.

Dozens of businesses across New Hanover and Pender counties already have yellow “Stuff The Bus” barrels on display at their offices, ready to collect donations of school supplies.

The effort to fill those yellow barrels will culminate into the final push to stuff multiple yellow school buses at six CIS Bus Stops during the large-scale, live collection events that are held August 12th through August 14th.

Once the school busses leave the CIS Bus Stops on August 14th, supplies will be sorted by volunteers and divided among counselors at New Hanover and Pender County public schools to be distributed to students throughout the year.

There are several ways you can help:

1. Drop off your donations now in a yellow collection barrel at a business near you.

2. Visit one of the CIS Bus Stops from August 12th – 14th and load your donation into the bus.

3. Shop their Amazon Wish List.

4. Make a secure, online donation to CIS Cape Fear by clicking here.

Here are the several local collection-bin locations:

Benchmark Physical Therapy Ogden 7150 Market St Ste 120, Wilmington, NC 28411

Benchmark Physical Therapy Myrtle Grove 5619 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

Benchmark Physical Therapy Hampstead 17230 US-17 STE 218, Hampstead, NC 28443

Benchmark Physical Therapy Midtown 1406 Barclay Pointe Blvd Ste 904, Wilmington, NC 28412

Benchmark Physical Therapy Carolina Beach 1018 Lake Park Blvd S Ste 103, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

The Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center lobby 20 N 4th St Suite 214, Wilmington, NC 28401

Keller Williams Office 105 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC

Pine Valley Library 3802 South College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

North East Regional Library 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

Carolina Beach Library 1401 N. Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Brookfield Properties 1045 N Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Vantaca 7040 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403

Chick-fil-a Porters Neck 195 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411

Chick-fil-a Market Street 5123 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28405

Chick-fil-a Oleander 3389 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

Chick-fil-a Monkey Junction 5106 College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

Corning 310 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405

Marsh Oaks Neighborhood 117 Marsh Oaks Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411

Pinnacle Family Chiropractic 5900 Oleander Dr Suite B, Wilmington, NC 28403

Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church 601 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Longhorn Steakhouse 925 International Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405

St. Marks Catholic Church 1013 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

Stroud & Company CPAs PLLC 3811 Peachtree Ave STE 200, Wilmington, NC 28403

Harris Teeter Mayfaire (August 12- 14) 6805 Parker Farm Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405

Office Depot (August 12- 14) 3727 Oleander Dr Hanover, Wilmington, NC 28403

Walmart Burgaw (August 13) 908 NC-53 E, Burgaw, NC 28425

Walmart Monkey Junction (August 12-14) 5135 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

Walmart Porters Neck (August 12-14) 8035 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411

Port City Church (August 14) 250 Vision Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403