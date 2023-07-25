Local seniors enjoy annual day at the beach

Volunteers helped senior citizens enjoy time at the beach (Photo: Ocean Cure)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several local senior citizens recently enjoyed a day at the beach.

Residents of assisted living, memory support, and skilled care at senior living communities had the opportunity to enjoy the beach and, if they wanted, the water.

With help from volunteers with Ocean Cure, all residents, even those with mobility or accessibility challenges, were safely able to participate in beach games, water sports, adaptive surfing, and more.

“People who live in this area have the privilege of being able to take the beach for granted. Many have grown up in the area and are accustomed to accessing it easily and whenever they’d like. It sometimes, though, becomes an increasing challenge to do so because of transportation, safety concerns, and mobility across the sand or in the water,” said Haley Kinne-Norris, INSPIRE Wellness and Enrichment Coordinator for Liberty Senior Living.