Local shops available for last minute holiday shoppers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – If you have not finished your holiday shopping, time is starting to run out. There is no need to worry though, some local shops have you covered if you’re in need.

Located near downtown Wilmington is “The Cargo District.” Many shops and different kinds of locally owned businesses are located there.

If you or a loved one likes locally made items or wants to help a local business, look no further than these group of stores.

“So, my boutique is a mix of everything, it is clothes, accessories, there’s home decor, you can find little pet items, so it’s kind of a blend of everything,” said Zoe Jurusik, owner of Auggie & Zo.

She isn’t the only shop owner who is working hard this Christmas either.

Melissa Arbucci, owner of Salty Soap Co, says she is essentially a one-man army.

“I personally make the soaps, the candles, wax melts, the lotions all myself. it’s all made organic, made in the USA and all healthy ingredients.”

So, if you’re in need of some last-minute items, you might should stop by the Cargo District.