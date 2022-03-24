Local students shine at regional Soil and Water Envirothon event, move on to state

Seven teams from New Hanover County will compete at the "North Carolina Envirothon" competition after a successful showing at the regional level.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Seven teams from New Hanover County will compete at the “North Carolina Envirothon” competition after a successful showing at the regional level.

More than 200 middle and high school students from the state’s coastal counties took part in the Coastal Envirothon on March 15 in Craven County, looking to earn a spot at the statewide event.

New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District worked with teams to coordinate their entries and prepare them for the competition.

“I am so proud of each of our New Hanover County Teams,” said Amy Renfranz, Program Coordinator for New Hanover Soil & Water Conservation District. “We will have more teams competing at the state level than ever before. This is a huge testament to the work of the students and their advisors.”

For New Hanover County, the following groups placed in the top seven of their respective age division, earning a slot at the state competition:

Hoggard High School: one first place honor, one second place honor, one placement in the top seven

Isaac Bear Early College High School: one third place honor

The Honours Guild (homeschool) middle school: one first place honor, one placement in the top seven

New Hanover County 4-H middle school: one placement in the top seven

These teams will now compete April 29-30 at Cedarock Park in Alamance County for state titles.

Coordinated by local soil and water conservation districts with sponsorship from the N.C. Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Envirothon is a hands-on environmental education program where middle and high school students immerse themselves in a year-long learning process that combines in-class curriculum with hands-on field experiences.

Training culminates in a competition where teams are tested in five subject areas: soils, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and a current environmental issue.

For more information on how to participate in the Envirothon, please visit http://www.ncenvirothon.org or contact the New Hanover County Soil and Water Conservation District at (910) 798-7137.