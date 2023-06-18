Local volunteers clean Maides Park Cemetery to honor Juneteenth

Over a dozen volunteers came out on Saturday, June 17th to clean up the grounds of the Maides Park Cemetery, located on Manly Ave.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With Juneteenth just a few days away, a local group of volunteers has continued a special tradition to honor their ancestors.

The group, in partnership with Historic Wilmington Foundation, has cleaned the grounds every year for the past 3 years.

Kathy King is a descendant of the Maides and has a sister buried in the cemetery.

She said her connection to the cemetery made all of the effort worth it.

“Its special because its a time to celebrate our ancestors and give them respect,” King said. “Those who have lived and died and are buried in this cemetery. I feel an obligation for us to continue to take care of it and Juneteenth is a perfect time to be able to celebrate our ancestors.”

King said she was happy to see more than the double the regular number of volunteers came out to help out.