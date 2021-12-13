Local volunteers traveling hundreds of miles to help victims of recent tornado outbreak

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People in the Cape Fear are no stranger to the devastation natural disasters can cause, with Brunswick County seeing an EF-3 tornado earlier this year.

That’s why many people are heading west to help.

Many local organizations and churches are sending volunteers over the coming days and weeks to lend a hand in any way they can.

Local volunteers say they felt inclined to go after seeing the hundreds of unbelievable images and videos of the damage.

Michael Thompson with the Red Cross says he’s just looking to pay it forward after seeing others come to our aid in the past.

“If I can go contribute just a little, tiny, small part to help these folks out like we’ve been helped out, it makes me feel better about myself,” Thompson said. “And it makes me feel better about being a volunteer with the Red Cross.”

Thompson spent Monday morning preparing for his 2 week trip to help those who had their lives changed forever in the tornado outbreak.

If you would like to help but can’t make the trip to impacted towns, you can donate $10 directly to the victims by texting “DISASTER” to 90999.