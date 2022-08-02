Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington.

“We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”

The new positions will have an average annual salary of $64,833, exceeding New Hanover County’s overall average annual wage of $53,421. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.8 million for the region.

According to a news release, Port City Logistics was founded in Savannah in 2001. It has grown from a small, five-truck courier company to a full-service logistics company with 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, 14 distribution centers, and 90 trucks.

The company now provides warehouse distribution, drayage trucking, and brokered transportation solutions for various industries. The North Carolina transload facility will be 150,000 square feet with cross dock doors near the Port of Wilmington. Port City will also add a brokerage transportation office in downtown Wilmington.

“We are thrilled to expand into the North Carolina market so that our customers can enjoy the benefits of the Port of Wilmington with the fastest turn times in the U.S.,” said Eric Howell, CEO of Port City Logistics. “We are always looking for ways to pursue excellence and create innovative supply chain solutions and by spending time with the teams at NC Ports and Wilmington Business Development, we saw great alignment and knew Wilmington was where we needed to be.”

A performance-based grant of $112,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Port City’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.