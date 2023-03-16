London Zoo shares photo of baby sloth clinging to mom ahead of UK’s Mother’s Day

The London Zoo has shared images of an adorable mother-child moment just ahead of Mother's Day, which will be observed in the UK on Sunday.

(Photo: London Zoo)

(WWAY) — The London Zoo has shared images of an adorable mother-child moment just ahead of Mother’s Day, which will be observed in the UK on Sunday.

This is 3 month-old two-toed sloth, Nova, clinging to her mom, Marilyn, in a tender embrace.

Nova was born on New Year’s Day, and has been staying close to Marilyn ever since — as is critical for the development of a baby sloth.

The newborn will stay attached to mom for at least another 9 months, until it’s strong enough to swing from branches solo at the zoo’s living rain forest.

Nova’s gender isn’t yet known.

In the coming months, zoo keepers will test hair samples to determine the gender.