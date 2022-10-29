Long Leaf parks hosts 9th Annual ‘Pawz in the Park’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people brought their furry, 4-legged friends out to Long Leaf Park on Saturday for the 9th Annual Pawz in the Park.

It was a ‘pawsitively’ fun-filled day of music, pet contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks, and so many pet-related vendors.

Over 30 animal rescue groups were there with information and opportunities on adopting.

The money raised at the event will help several local rescue groups, including Paws Place.

“We got to see dogs and we got to go in there with pigs. I’m probably taking one of these dog’s home.” said Andrew Bradley & Garrett Galentine, participants of the event who were very excited to be there.

Organizers hope this event will help rescue animals find their forever home.