Looking back at the 75 Queen Azaleas before Carli Batson

Jacqueline White tosses roses to a crowd of fans during the very first Azalea Festival in 1948 (Photo: New Hanover County Public Library Archives)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington native Carli Batson was crowned the 76th Queen Azalea in history on Wednesday afternoon.

Batson continues the long line of Queens since the first one in 1948.

Jacqueline White was the first person to be crowned Queen Azalea and celebrated her 100th birthday on November 27, 2022.

Unfortunately, the following ten Queen Azaleas are no longer alive. But every Queen since 1979 is still living.

Over the years, Queens have consisted of actresses, dancers and singers. Two of the most famous Queens in history were Phylicia A. Rashad in 1985 and Kelly Ripa in 1993.