Wilmington native, former Miss North Carolina Carli Batson to be crowned 76th Queen Azalea

Carli Batson will be crowned 2023 Queen Azalea (Photo: NC Azalea Festival)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival has announced a Wilmington native will wear the crown as the 2023 Queen Azalea.

Carli Batson served as the 83rd Miss North Carolina in 2021. In the spring of 2022, she graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication; Public Relations with a minor in Theatre Arts.

She competed at the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition where she advocated for performing arts communities with her social impact initiative, Carolina Cares. She raised over $30,000 for community arts programs across North Carolina.

Batson is currently living in Wilmington, where she is on staff at American Leadership Academy- Coastal, onstage at Thalian Hall.

From a little girl watching the Parade street side, to participating in an array of NCAF events, Carli says she is embracing this full circle moment as your Queen Azalea and is honored to represent the Festival’s history and future.

Avery Braithwaite has been named as the NC Azalea Festival princess.