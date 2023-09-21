Lowe’s Home Improvement in Leland launched soft opening on Thursday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — People in Brunswick County looking for more places to buy home improvement items have more options. The new Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Leland held it’s soft opening on Thursday.

The new store off U.S 17 in Leland held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning. Customers had the opportunity to meet and mingle with staff and executives, checking out all the merchandise available there.

The store’s grand opening is next Friday.