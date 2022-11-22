Lu Mil prepares for annual Christmas production

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– The Lu Mil Vineyard is putting the final touches on this year’s Christmas Production. It will be filled with many choices for visitors, including a trail of Christmas lights displays, food, gifts, candy and a store filled with memorabilia.

“Here, right at Lu Mil Vineyard in Bladen County, we have millions… millions of lights,” Head of Business and Marketing Development Karla Ward said. “So we want everybody to come, because that’s a lot to get excited about.”

The Vineyard is located in Dublin off of Suggs-Taylor Rd on the farmland of the late Lucille and Miller Taylor. On top of producing wines that are shipped around the world, there is a multi-use facility for wine tastings, weddings and of course around this time of year — Christmas.

“At Lu Mil Vineyard at Christmas, it’s always going to be a tradition of light and faith and hope,” Ward said. “So that’s why I get excited and again that’s why I’m excited more this year than ever.”

Ward says everyone at the Vineyard is looking forward to welcoming guests from across the area for this beloved holiday tradition.