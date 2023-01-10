Luke Kuechly, Tim Tebow, 16 others elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Panther Luke Kuechly is among 18 players elected to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class (Photo: WWAY)

IRVING, TX (WWAY) — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class during “Championship Drive Presented by Mercedes-Benz” on ESPN.

Former Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (LB, Boston College (2009-11)) is among those elected to the Hall.

The following players have also been elected as part of the 2023 class:

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

The 18 First Team All-America players were selected from the national ballot of 80 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players from the divisional ranks.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on December 5, 2023, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.