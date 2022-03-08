Lumina Festival of the Arts to feature 13-days of art performances with an emphasis on diversity

Photo Credit: UNCW Steel Pulse will perform at UNCW's Kenan Auditorium on March 19 as part of the 2022 Lumina Festival of the Arts.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington is about to kick off an annual event billed as a celebration of the arts in the coastal south.

The Lumina Festival of the Arts takes place March 16-29. It was canceled the previous two years due to concerns about COVID-19 and public gatherings.

The 13-day spring lineup will be a collaboration between Lumina Festival and Wilmington’s own, Reggae Redemption Radio Broadcast, hosted by the Night Nurse of Coastal Carolinas Modern Rock 98.7.

This year’s event will honor the university’s efforts to diversify and heal as a community according to Fidias Reyes, Director of Arts Engagement in the Office of the Arts at UNCW.

Ninety-three artists will be taking part this year and 45 percent of them represent minority groups. In 2019, the Lumina Festival featured 132 artists but only 35 percent of them were minority artists and 65 percent were Caucasian.

More than 20 events are scheduled to take part during the nearly two-week festival. Eight events are free to students and the public. The following is a list of performances, dates and venues:

Some performances will be discounted to $5 for students with ID with prices ranging from $10-$45 for those who do not attend UNCW.

For a complete schedule and ticketing information, visit the Lumina Festival website or visit the Kenan Auditorium Box Office.