Lumina Festival of the Arts to feature 13-days of art performances with an emphasis on diversity
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina at Wilmington is about to kick off an annual event billed as a celebration of the arts in the coastal south.
The Lumina Festival of the Arts takes place March 16-29. It was canceled the previous two years due to concerns about COVID-19 and public gatherings.
The 13-day spring lineup will be a collaboration between Lumina Festival and Wilmington’s own, Reggae Redemption Radio Broadcast, hosted by the Night Nurse of Coastal Carolinas Modern Rock 98.7.
This year’s event will honor the university’s efforts to diversify and heal as a community according to Fidias Reyes, Director of Arts Engagement in the Office of the Arts at UNCW.
Ninety-three artists will be taking part this year and 45 percent of them represent minority groups. In 2019, the Lumina Festival featured 132 artists but only 35 percent of them were minority artists and 65 percent were Caucasian.
More than 20 events are scheduled to take part during the nearly two-week festival. Eight events are free to students and the public. The following is a list of performances, dates and venues:
- Wednesday, March 16 • 7:30 p.m.
Iya Terra with Opening Act Steve Martinez & The Give Thanks Band
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $40
- Thursday, March 17 • 7:30 p.m.
The Second City
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $25-$35
- March 17-19 • 8 p.m., March 20 • 2 p.m.
Three one-act plays by David Ives
Sure Thing, Variations on the Death of Trotsky, and Soap Opera
SRO Theatre • $10 ($3 for students)
- Friday, March 18 • 5:30-7 p.m.
Protest Signs Exhibition
Juried by Dr. Travis Williams
CAB Gallery • FREE
- Friday, March 18 • 7:30 p.m.
Ras Lidj Regg’Go Band with Opening Act Black Arts Alliance: Bigg B and The Midday Miss
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $30
- Saturday, March 19 • 12-3 p.m.
Creative Play Pop-Up: Turning the Wheel
Dance, music craft pop-up
St. James Episcopal Parish • FREE
- Saturday, March 19 • 7:30 p.m.
Steel Pulse with Opening Act Mystic Vibrations
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $45
- Saturday, March 19 • 9:00 p.m.
Salsa Party – Wilmington Latin Dance
UNCW Amphitheatre • FREE
- Sunday, March 20 • 7:30 p.m.
Katie Pruitt
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $35
- Tuesday, March 22 • 7:30 p.m.
Trampled by Turtles
Kenan Auditorium • $45/$65
- Wednesday, March 23 • 7:30 p.m.
Los Hermanos/The Brothers
Lumina Theatre • FREE
- Thursday, March 24 • 7:30 p.m.
UNCW Symphonic Band with Nois
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $10
- Friday, March 25 • 1:30 p.m.
Ric Williams with UNCW Student Combo
Beckwith Hall • FREE
- Friday, March 25 • 6-9 p.m.
Reggae Redemption Rising: We Are One Exhibit
Curated by Cammeron Batanides
Exhibit will run March 26 – April 29
ACES Gallery • FREE
- Friday, March 25 • 7:30 p.m.
UNCW JazzFest Presents Wayne Wallace
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $10
- Saturday, March 26 • 3 p.m.
The Wilmington School of Rock House Band and the Wilmington Symphony Rockestra
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $10
- Saturday, March 26 • 7:30 p.m.
Reggae Ball: Artikal Sound System with Opening Act Pure Fiyah
Ironclad Brewery • Tickets: $45
- Sunday, March 27 • 3 p.m.
WHQR DocuTime Finale Celebration and Salute to Paula Haller
Featuring the documentary, Julia
Kenan Auditorium • Tickets: $10
- Tuesday, March 29 • 6-7 p.m.
UNCW AIDS Art and Science Showcase
Kenan Auditorium • FREE
- Tuesday, March 29 • 7:30 p.m.
Tré Cotten’s Human Mortals Project
Kenan Auditorium • FREE
Some performances will be discounted to $5 for students with ID with prices ranging from $10-$45 for those who do not attend UNCW.
For a complete schedule and ticketing information, visit the Lumina Festival website or visit the Kenan Auditorium Box Office.