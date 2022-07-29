Man accused of harassing, assaulting women in Carolina Beach

1/2 cb 2 Brian Jeffry Stewart (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Dept.)

2/2 BRIAN STEWART Brian Jeffry Stewart (Photo: Carolina Beach Police Dept.)



CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Ohio man is charged with sexual battery after Carolina Beach Police responded to a series of calls involved multiple women.

According to a news release, the calls came in during an hour span and involved a male harassing and assaulting multiple women in a sexual manner.

Officers received a photo of the suspect from a witness. The photograph showed the suspect wearing a gray sleeveless shirt, black shorts, flip flops, and riding a white bicycle with a black basket.

While officers were searching the area, someone called 911 to report a possible sighting of the suspect.

Police responded and spotted Brian Jeffry Stewart, who matched the description of the suspect. Police say he was later positively identified as the suspect.

Stewart, of Ohio, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery and issued a $5,000 secured bond.

The Carolina Beach Police Department is looking for any additional victims. They can contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at (910) 458-2540.

Stewart has posted bond.