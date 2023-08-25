Man arrested after allegedly breaking into business, stealing items using trash bin

Biran Rivers has been arrested (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing items using a trash bin.

The Wilmington Police Department says they responded to a breaking and entering alarm at 3:46 Thursday morning in the 400 block of Dawson Street.

When officers arrived, they say they discovered the front door glass had been broken out. Surveillance video indicated the suspect filled a trash bin with several items and left, according to police.

Units immediately began searching the area and located the suspect in the 1000 block of S. 5th Avenue.

57-year-old Biran Rivers was arrested charged with Felony Breaking or Entering and Felony Larceny, among other charges.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a 35,300 secured bond.