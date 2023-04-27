Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at Columbus County sheriff deputies

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges for allegedly firing shots at deputies who responded to a domestic call in the Bolton area on Wednesday night.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a woman went to a home at 21925 Andrew Jackson Highway East to pick up Gregory Charles Johnson, 47. While she was there, Johnson allegedly became violent and assaulted her. When he went to grab a gun, the woman grabbed a juvenile and ran from the home. She hid until law enforcement arrived.

The sheriff’s office says when they arrived, they got the woman and juvenile to safety, and then the suspect began firing shots.

A neighbor reported that his house was hit multiple times during the shooting. No one got hurt.

A Dodge Ram belonging to the sheriff’s office was also damaged.

After a brief standoff, Johnson surrendered. He faces two counts of attempted first degree murder.