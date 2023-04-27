Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at Columbus County sheriff deputies

Law enforcement on 74 in Bolton on April 26, 2023 (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges for allegedly firing shots at deputies who responded to a domestic call in the Bolton area on Wednesday night.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a woman went to a home at 21925 Andrew Jackson Highway East  to pick up Gregory Charles Johnson, 47. While she was there, Johnson allegedly became violent and assaulted her. When he went to grab a gun, the woman grabbed a juvenile and ran from the home. She hid until law enforcement arrived.

Gregor Charles Johnson (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says when they arrived, they got the woman and juvenile to safety, and then the suspect began firing shots.

A neighbor reported that his house was hit multiple times during the shooting. No one got hurt.

A Dodge Ram belonging to the sheriff’s office was also damaged.

After a brief standoff, Johnson surrendered. He faces two counts of attempted first degree murder.

 

 

