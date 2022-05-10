Man arrested following hit-and-run death Monday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Shipyard Boulevard around 10:30 Monday night, where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

According to police, 40-year-old Tiffany Forsythe was taken to Novant Health NHRMC where she later died from her injuries.

31-year-old Rakeem Mcmillan was taken into custody and has been charged with Felony Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death and No Operators License.

He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.

The WPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating this as a hit-and-run fatality. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at (910) 343-3609.