Man arrested for allegedly robbing Market Street Burger King

Maurice Lamar Johnson has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Wilmington Burger King (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office0

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged armed robbery of a local Burger King.

Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a black male entered the Burger King, showed a firearm and demanded cash.

The suspect drove away south bound on Market Street before the Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle in Dutch Square.

Two suspects run away from the car, according to Deputies. Detectives began their investigation and obtained a warrant for Maurice Lamar Johnson.

Johnson was located and arrested Thursday.

He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree kidnapping and received a $325,000 secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.