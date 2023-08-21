Man arrested in Surf City for allegedly kidnapping woman, infant near Fayetteville

Damien Antwon Evans Jr. was arrested in Surf City (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in Surf City for allegedly kidnapping two people near Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department says they responded to a report of shots fired around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police say an investigation revealed a firearm was fired into the air as an intimidation tactic to ensure the victim got into the vehicle. The victim was not harmed by the shots fired. Evans and the victim were involved in a domestic relationship at the time of the incident, according to police.

Damien Antwon Evans Jr., 21, was arrested on Friday by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Assault With A Deadly Weapon With A Minor Present, Communicating Threats, and Interfering With 911 Communications.

Evans was transported to the Pender County Jail, where he was given a $385,000 secure bond.