Man arrested in Wilmington, facing several drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle for a registration violation in the 400 block of Dock Street just after 10:00 pm Friday night.

After a search, officers discovered narcotics and arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Lane of Wilmington.

He has been charged with PWIMSD MDA/MDMA (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, PWISD Cocaine, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana.

Lane was given a $50,000 secured bond and is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.