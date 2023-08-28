Man arrested on human trafficking charges after victim found in Wilmington

Christopher Neal (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested on New Centre Drive in Wilmington on Saturday after an investigation into human trafficking.

According to a news release, the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, which consists of the FBI, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, and Naval Criminal Investigative Services, participated in an operation to help identify and rescue victims of human trafficking.

During the investigation, the Task Force located a woman in Wilmington who was a human trafficking victim allegedly under the control of Christopher Neal.

Neal is suspected of exploiting other unidentified victims.

Neal was arrested for human trafficking and was given a $250,000 secure bond.

If you have additional information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910.798.4162.