Man charged after alleged theft and assault at NHRMC

Joshua Wayne Carter (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after an assault at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

After an investigation by hospital police, Joshua Wayne Carter, 31, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, 11 counts of breaking and entering and 2 counts of financial card theft.

According to a hospital spokesman, the incident happened on Monday, February 21.

Carter was allegedly taking personal belongings. According to New Hanover County jail records, Carter was arrested on Saturday morning.

NHRMC said in a statement, “We regret this incident occurred and our thoughts are with all individuals who were affected. We will do everything we can to ensure a safe and healing environment for our teams, patients and visitors.”

The hospital confirmed that Carter was not a hospital employee.

No word from the hospital about the assault.

Carter is in jail under a $770,000 bond.