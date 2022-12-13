Man charged in Brunswick County fatal hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 24-year-old man is now charged in a deadly hit and run that happened last month in Brunswick County.

On November 23, a pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on US-17 Business. At the time, the highway patrol was searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV with damage to the right front headlight and possible damage to right side mirror.

Authorities arrested Jeffrey Tywan Bryant and charged him with Felony Hit & Run resulting in death.

Bryant was taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center and placed under a $50,000 secured bond. Anyone with information should contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at the Wilmington office at (910) 395-3917 or dial *hp.