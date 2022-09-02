Man charged in deadly heroin overdose

Two others also face drug charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges, including death by distribution, after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane.

According to a news release, detectives located heroin and learned that Fred English was the heroin supplier.

Detectives, along with federal agents from the ATF, arrested English on Patsy Lane.

When he was arrested, English was allegedly found in possession of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. He is charged with Death by Distribution, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Heroin, Cocaine and Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to sell/deliver Heroin, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two women, Tamara Nelson and Mackenzie Nelson, were with him at the time of the arrest. They are charged with Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Heroin, Cocaine and Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

English is being held without bond. Tamara and Mackenzie Nelson are being held under a more than $500,000 bond each.