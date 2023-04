Man charged with murder of woman’s body found at Godwin Stadium appears in court

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — 29-year-old Altonio Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the death of Mischa Durham. Durham’s body was found at Godwin Stadium off Shipyard Boulevard on April 12th. Johnson is being held in the New Hanover County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 11th.