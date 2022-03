Man charged with robbing Bojangles restaurant in Wilmington

Photo Credit: NHCSO

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man they say robbed a Bojangles in Wilmington last week.

The robbery happened at the restaurant located at 4505 Market Street on Wednesday, March 2.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Hunt was arrested Wednesday, March 9, and charged with a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.