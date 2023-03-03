Man convicted of killing New Hanover County store owner in 1992 up for parole

Benjamin Peterson (Photo: NCDPS)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A man convicted of first degree murder is being considered for parole.

Benjamin Peterson is in prison for the 1992 murder of Charles Oakley. According to online records, Oakley, who owned Allen’s Sports Supply, was found incoherent and bleeding from his head inside the store. The front panel of the register was turn off and the drawer had been pried open.

Oakley remained in the hospital until he was taken off of life support and died in October of 1992.

The victim died as the result of a subdural hematoma due to blunt trauma to the head.

Peterson was found guilty in 1994 and sentenced to life in prison.

Peterson is up for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program. Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against Peterson’s parole will be considered by the Commission in making its decision.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. Peterson was sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.