Man dies after falling from Grandfather Mountain overlook

A man has died after falling from a Grandfather Mountain overlook (Photo: Skip Sickler/Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has died following a fall at Grandfather Mountain.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 10:00 a.m. Sunday about a missing person last seen at one of the park’s overlook.

Rescue crews conducted a search and located a dead body at the base of a cliff, which appears to have resulted from an accidental fall, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The Sheriff’s Office says this was an isolated incident and Grandfather Mountain continues to operate under normal park hours.