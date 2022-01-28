Man dies following shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The victim in Thursday night’s shooting in Wilmington has died.
Wilmington Police say Devin Williams, 32, died of his injuries at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a shooting in the 200 block of N. 31st Street.
Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. You can also send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC or through the Tip 411 app.