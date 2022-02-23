Man facing DWI charges after driving car into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A man is facing charges after police say he drove his car into the Cape Fear River Tuesday night.

42-year-old Terrance Ladell Jones is charged with DWI, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Careless and Reckless.

Police were called to the scene just after 6:30 Tuesday after receiving reports of a car in the river and Water and Ann Streets, with the driver still in the water…hanging onto the pilings. The driver was pulled to safety by the Wilmington Fire Department. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a car matching the submerged vehicle eluded police earlier in the evening.

Wednesday afternoon, recovery crews were working to retrieve the car from the river.