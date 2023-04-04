Man facing several gun, drug charges following arrest

Jeremy Lane has been arrested (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is facing several drug and gun charges following his arrest.

The Wilmington Police Department says they attempted to stop a man engaging in a drug transaction on Monday. He ran away but was eventually caught and taken into custody.

34-year-old Jeremy Lane was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin, Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance, Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun, PWIMSD Cocaine, PWIMSD Heroin, RDO, Parole Violation, and Possession within 1000 Feet of a School.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.