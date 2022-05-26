Man lying in road killed by tractor-trailer in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 36-year-old man has died after being hit by a truck in Wilmington Thursday morning.

Wilmington Police responded to the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road around 7:18 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

According to WPD, it is believed the man was sleeping or lying in a blanket, partially in the road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. The victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified.

No word yet on any charges the driver is facing.