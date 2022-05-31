Man sent to prison after stabbing woman 15 times and throwing her off a balcony in front of toddler

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after he stabbed his estranged wife more than 15 times, throwing her off a balcony to the pavement below, all as her toddler watched helplessly.

Eline Kinn escaped an abusive marriage from Matthew Stallings with her toddler, staying in a Wilmington domestic violence shelter until she was able to afford a place of her own.

More than a year after Stallings was charged with first degree attempted murder, first degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon in front of a minor, he pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Court in front of the woman he tried to kill.

“But what Mr. Stallings underestimated was the strength and courage of this beautiful woman standing right next to me,” said New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David.

January 6, 2021, witnesses and police say Matthew Stallings kicked down his ex-wife, Eline’s door while she ate dinner with their three-year-old son.

Stallings then stabbed her more than 15 times in front of their little boy. A neighbor ran in and grabbed the toddler as Eline screamed, “Please don’t let him take my child.” Neighbors called 911 and rushed the child away as Stallings beat Eline, then threw her from a second floor breezeway to the pavement below.

She spent several days on life support with severe injuries. More than year later, Eline testified in court on Tuesday about the domestic abuse.

“To know that this time last year she was just relearning to walk and barely using her hands at all,” said Shequana Pulliam, New Hanover County’s Family Violence Team assistant. “Eline is a walking miracle.”

Testifying in front of Stallings, Eline told the judge she doesn’t remember everything about that day, but her son remembers every detail. She says they’ll have to live with that trauma for the rest of their lives, and her son is the reason she pulled through.

“If I didn’t have him, I don’t know what I would have been fighting for really,” Eline said.

Stallings said drug use made him do what he did, and it doesn’t reflect the man he is. The judge sentenced him to between 15 to 18 years in jail, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and house arrest for a year after his release.

Eline now lives with her son in Norway, and speaks out against domestic violence, hoping others like her will hear her story and get help.

“What happened to me was crazy,” she said. “But I survived it, and now I feel like it’s on me to push this forward. It’s such an important topic and it needs to be talked about and it needs to be advocated, and I’m here for it.”

Stallings is not allowed to contact Eline or their child, even after release. Their son now attends preschool, and takes part in therapy to deal with his trauma. A documentary is being made in Norway about their lives.