Man sentenced after leading officers on chase through Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man is going to prison for stealing a car and leading officers on a high-speed chase through two counties.

Jammie Joseph Skazenski, 47, pleaded guilty to Felony Flee to Elude Arrest and Felony Larceny.

On April 9th, 2020, after being released from the Brunswick County Jail, Skazenski walked to a nearby gas station where he stole a Honda Civic.

A Brunswick County deputy quickly located him on I-140 in Brunswick County, where the chase began. During the pursuit, Skazenski reached speeds in excess of 120 mph.

The chase ended in a four-car crash at the intersection of North College Road and Ringo Drive in Wilmington.

Skazenski, the deputy, and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Operations Traffic Unit responded and led this investigation.

Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced Skazenski, a habitual felon, to at least seven years in prison. Skazenski was also ordered to pay restitution.

Skazenski’s prior criminal record includes multiple convictions for Felony Flee to Elude, Robbery, and Shoplifting.