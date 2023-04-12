Man receives two life sentences in murder of Brunswick County teens

Logan Young is one of two men accused in the murder of two teenagers in 2019, Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne (BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man on trial for the murder of two Brunswick County teenagers was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder as another man pleaded guilty to his role in the crime Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Neal Young killed Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne, both 19, in June of 2019.

The two were found shot to death on a dirt road in Winnabow.

Based on Snapchat conversations recovered, Stevenson was going to sell marijuana to Young at a discounted price. Prosecutors say the suspects and victims were all in the car, driven by Stevenson, while Payne sat in the passenger seat. They drove down the dirt road and an argument broke out over price of the marijuana.

When Stevenson got out to go to the bathroom, Young allegedly shot him and then shot Payne in the back of the head. The two suspects then got out of the car and tried to take Myla out, but saw a car coming and ran off, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say Young confessed to shooting both of the victims.

A judge sentenced Young to two life sentences without parole.

The co-defendant in this case, Joshua Larmonte Carter, pleaded guilty to his charges connected to the crime this afternoon. David said Carter came into the courtroom this afternoon and pled guilty to accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Carter was sentenced to 73 months to 100 months in the department of corrections. He will be given credit for time served for the time spent in jail awaiting today’s disposition.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on WWAY News.