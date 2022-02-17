Man wanted in connection with Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police are asking for your help in locating a man accused in a shooting at a Wilmington business last month.

18-year-old Justin Hall is wanted in connection with a January 21 shooting at the Prince Mini-Mart in the 3000 block of Princess Place Drive that sent one person to the hospital. The interior of the store was also damaged during the shooting.

Hall’s charges include Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharge a Firearm from Within an Enclosure, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

Wilmington Police say if you see Hall, do not approach him; Contact them at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.