Wilmington Police respond to Friday night shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police responded to a shooting Friday night inside the Prince Mini-Mart.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 300o block of Prince Place Drive.

When police arrived, they were told one person had been shot and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

A WPD spokesman said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The interior of the store was damaged during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.