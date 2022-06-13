Man wanted on federal warrant arrested in Bladen County

Keith Tarvarus Lesane (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested in Bladen County.

Keith Tarvarus Lesane was arrested on Hwy 87 near the Cumberland County line.

On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit was assisting US Federal Parole Agents in attempting to apprehend Lesane.

The Vice Narcotics Unit reached out to Cumberland County Organized Crime Unit to assist with finding Lesane.

He was eventually arrested and is in the Bladen County Detention Center with no bond.