Man who escaped custody during transport to Columbus County arrested in Georgia

Duane Henderson Manning has been arrested in Georgia (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who escaped custody while being transported to Columbus County has been arrested in Georgia.

Duane Henderson Manning was taken into custody Wednesday by local law enforcement in Garden City, Georgia.

Manning escaped from Probation/Parole Officers during their transport of him to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on September 7th.

Manning had been out on parole following his conviction for a 1995 South Carolina murder.