Manhunt underway for man involved in police standoff at Wallace Walmart

Jerry Arnold Flakes Jr is accused of a Walmart armed robbery (Photo: Wallace Police Department)

Capt. Scott Canady with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking for Jerry Flakes Jr.

Flakes is the man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement at the Walmart in Wallace on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Flakes was shot by police after pointing a rifle at them.

He was taken to ECU Health in Kenansville where he escaped.

Police said Flakes was last seen wearing blue scrubs, white socks and a gold chain.

Anyone who sees Flakes or knows his location is asked to call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-2150.