Manufacturing hiring event being held at Works Career Center next month

(Photo: NC Department of Commerce)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major opportunity for workers to gain employment in manufacturing jobs is coming to New Hanover County in September.

Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender County is coming together at the New Hanover County NC Works Career Center to hold a hiring event on September 6th and 7th.

The event will feature some of the largest manufacturing companies in the Cape Fear, including Southern Industrial Constructors, Rulmeca, Sturdy Corp, HSM Machine and many more.

Employers will be on-site from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on both days to conduct interviews for over 30 open positions.

Openings include entry level and professional work, such as welding, assembly, production, engineering, finance, etc.

Organizers say not to let the fear of being unqualified stop you from attending.

You can register for the job event HERE.