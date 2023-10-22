Maple Hill hosts annual parade and festival

Maple Hill held its annual festival and parade on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Photo: WWAY

MAPLE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Maple Hill held its 40th annual festival and parade on Saturday.

The parade went along the streets of Maple Hill before finishing at the town’s resource center.

All variety of food and wares were on offer from vendors, while custom cars and motorcycles were on display for people to look at.

First time vendor Ty’kia Brown came all the way from Raleigh to be a part of the event, and says it’s great to see everything the festival has to offer.

“So many people are networking, people are coming together. You got food, you got clothes vendors. If someone doesn’t have it, the next person may have it. It’s like a family bonding really,” Brown said.

All proceeds from the event supports a number of youth programs and repairs to the Maple Hill Resource Center.