March For Our Lives rallies in Wilmington to demand gun law reform

Students at the March For Our Lives in Wilmington (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of community organizers, in collaboration with Women Organizing Wilmington (WOW), is hosting a rally at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington on June 11th, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This rally is meant to mirror the national March For Our Lives events happening in D.C. and across the nation on June 11th to demand gun law reform in the United States.

The rally is prompted by the recent shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Marchers of all ages are welcome to attend and are encouraged to arrive by foot to Innes Park at 102 N 3rd Street in downtown Wilmington.

The rally will conclude with a march from Innes Park to Bottega Art & Wine at 723 N. 4th Street.

Created after the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, March For Our Lives is “a youth-led organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence.”

The organization aims to create safe communities across the nation free from gun violence by lobbying for common-sense gun laws, registering voters, holding rallies, and much more.

You can find more information on the March For Our Lives organization and the upcoming June 11th rally by clicking here.