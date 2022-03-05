March’s ‘free day’ at Airlie Gardens is set for this Sunday

(WWAY) — The first Sunday of each month, New Hanover County residents, students and employees are admitted to Airlie Gardens free of charge!

Tickets must be reserved in advance, and can be found HERE.

Once Free Day tickets are sold out, guests may only purchase garden admission tickets and are not guaranteed entry on Free Day.

Valid ID or proof of residency must be shown upon arrival. One New Hanover County ID is valid for 2 adults and accompany children. Additional adults must purchase general admission tickets.

Airlie members do not need to reserve in advance; simply show your membership card upon arrival.

If you have additional guests outside of your membership benefits, they will need to reserve tickets in advance.