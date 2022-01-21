Marines killed in rollover crash in Jacksonville identified

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, left, and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle (Photos: MCCS Recruit Photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The US Marine Corps has announced the names of the two Marines killed in a tactical vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 17 near Jacksonville.

Lance Corporal Jonathan E. Gierke and Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle died when their military vehicle attempted to turn right and overturned. 17 passengers were ejected during the crash. Gierke and Riffle died at the scene. 15 other marines were transported to nearby hospitals.

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”

Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia, was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Both of their military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. Their military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Two patients remain at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition. One patient remains at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, where they are listed in stable condition.

All other injured Marines have been discharged from medical care.

The driver of the military vehicle, Louis Barrera, 19, was charged with exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.